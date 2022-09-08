WATCH | Katie Price says she was raped during ‘carjacking’ in SA

UK personality and former model Katie Price claims she was raped during an alleged carjacking on a visit to SA, reports said on Thursday.
The alleged ordeal unfolded in 2018 while the star was in the country to film her reality show titled My Crazy Life.
She opened up about the ordeal in an interview with Daily Mail before the release of her documentary Trauma and Me.
The doccie will see her speak about her 2021 car crash and the traumatic events leading up to it.
“The experience when I was filming with ITV in SA, we had no security; if we had security they would have been able to deal with the six guys that jumped us, held me at gunpoint and raped me.”
She also touched on her mental breakdown, severe depression and attempted suicide, but in the end, managed to get professional help for post-traumatic stress disorder .
According to the site, the alleged hijackers made off with passports, cash, laptops and iPads, but allegedly failed to take the crew's camera gear. No suspects were arrested.
