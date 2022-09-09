×

Lifestyle

WATCH LIVE | King Charles III addresses nation after queen’s death

Speech comes as Britain and world mourn loss of the globe’s oldest monarch

09 September 2022 - 18:37 By TIMESLIVE

Britain’s new monarch King Charles III is speaking in a televised address after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles succeeded his mother, Britain’s longest-serving sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, to the throne.

The queen died on Thursday afternoon surrounded by family. She was 96.

Charles’ address follows a meeting with the UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss and a special session for lawmakers in Britain’s parliament to pay tribute to the late queen.

Parliament will convene on Saturday, something it rarely does, and will approve a formal message of condolence to the king.

