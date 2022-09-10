×

Lifestyle

WATCH | Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout

10 September 2022 - 20:12 By Kate Holton and Khanyisile Ngcobo

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Relations have been strained between the two sons of Britain's new king after Harry and Meghan moved to the US and the four had not been seen so close together since.

William's spokesperson said he had invited Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to join him and Kate as they examined the flowers and spoke to crowds lining the entrance to Windsor Castle.

The sight of the two couples together will raise hopes that there has been a rapprochement after the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Image: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Image: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

William was heard telling one well-wisher that the days following the queen's death had been “so surreal”.

“We all thought she was invincible,” he said. 

Just a day earlier, Harry's father also appeared to extend an olive branch to the couple, expressing his love for them in his first speech as king.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Harry went to Balmoral after news of his grandmother's declining health first broke but arrived after the announcement of her death was made.

It was initially reported that Meghan would join him on the trip to Scotland, but it was later confirmed that this was not the case.

