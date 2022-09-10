William was heard telling one well-wisher that the days following the queen's death had been “so surreal”.
“We all thought she was invincible,” he said.
Just a day earlier, Harry's father also appeared to extend an olive branch to the couple, expressing his love for them in his first speech as king.
“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”
Harry went to Balmoral after news of his grandmother's declining health first broke but arrived after the announcement of her death was made.
It was initially reported that Meghan would join him on the trip to Scotland, but it was later confirmed that this was not the case.
WATCH | Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Relations have been strained between the two sons of Britain's new king after Harry and Meghan moved to the US and the four had not been seen so close together since.
William's spokesperson said he had invited Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to join him and Kate as they examined the flowers and spoke to crowds lining the entrance to Windsor Castle.
The sight of the two couples together will raise hopes that there has been a rapprochement after the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
Image: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
