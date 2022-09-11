Opinion
Beauty is in the eye of this beholder
Fake lashes, Botox, fish lips, surgeon-sculpted butts — it's all too obvious
11 September 2022 - 00:00
I don’t know what it is about the human species that we keep seeking “perfection” in beauty. It’s already here. It's within you. It’s to be found in our differences, not in our conformity...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.