On My Radar
Five minutes with ‘Superwoman’ singer Karyn White
The multi-platinum selling US artist shares her anti-ageing and beauty secrets and recommends some of her favourite reads and podcasts
11 September 2022 - 00:00
With hits like Superwoman, The Way You Love Me, I’d Rather be Alone and Secret Rendezvous, Karyn White became a multi-platinum selling US singer. After her two SA shows in August, White is the first international soul and R&B artist to perform live in SA post-Covid. We caught up with the singer ahead of her performances in Cape Town and Pretoria to find out what’s on her cultural radar. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.