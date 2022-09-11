On My Radar

Five minutes with ‘Superwoman’ singer Karyn White

The multi-platinum selling US artist shares her anti-ageing and beauty secrets and recommends some of her favourite reads and podcasts

With hits like Superwoman, The Way You Love Me, I’d Rather be Alone and Secret Rendezvous, Karyn White became a multi-platinum selling US singer. After her two SA shows in August, White is the first international soul and R&B artist to perform live in SA post-Covid. We caught up with the singer ahead of her performances in Cape Town and Pretoria to find out what’s on her cultural radar. ..