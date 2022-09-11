Humour

It was a Quantam leap of faith to catch a minibus taxi from Durban to Joburg

Minibus taxis are not public transport. They’re privately-owned vehicles used to transport the public because of the lack of public transport

One of the best things to happen to the South African economy was the organic evolution of the minibus taxi industry, a reality lost on the average South African. About 99% of conversations about the industry are restricted to commuter complaints about the callous treatment from operators, the unending turf wars, passenger safety in some of the “death traps” and the Toyota Quantums terrorising other road users from Khayelitsha to Musina...