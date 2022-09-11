‘Mike’ star responds to Tyson’s fury: ‘I don’t think it’s our job to care’

The boxing legend has slammed the unauthorised biopic, but Trevante Rhodes, who plays Tyson in 'Mike', says people should be respectful of their creativity

For over three decades, ever since he defeated Trevor Berbick to become at 20-years-old, the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history, Mike Tyson has been a figure of global renown, controversy and public interest. The broad outlines of his life have been repeatedly told in countless documentaries, books and even in a Las Vegas one-man show starring Tyson himself...