New doccie ‘57’ tackles complicated questions about violence in SA
Actor Sibusiso Khwinana’s death was the catalyst for Craig Freimond and Kagiso Lediga's documentary ‘57: A Film About Violence and Hope’
11 September 2022 - 00:00
In 2019 actor Sibusiso Khwinana, star of Matwetwe, a film directed by Kagiso Lediga, was murdered in Pretoria. The actor chased down a robber who stole his phone outside the Sterland Mall and was stabbed to death. Director Craig Freimond’s new documentary, produced with Lediga and Matwetwe producer Ronnie Apteker, takes Khwinana’s killing as a starting point for a broader investigation into violent crime in SA, where 57 people are killed a day on average...
