WTF is Going On?
No one comes between a Frenchman and his braai
A sharp-tongued female politician has plunged a steak knife into the heart of Gallic men's virility with harsh words about the meaning of meat
11 September 2022 - 00:02
We Safas think we have exclusive rights to our special relationship to our national heritage, the braaivleis. And in semantic terms we do. We coined the term and it's arguably the best description for the wondrous effect on the spirits of a lovely piece of meat gently sizzling on an outdoor grill. But have we ever descended into a full-scale political faribel — with parliament caught in a right old mess over the true import of the barbecue? No, we have not...
We Safas think we have exclusive rights to our special relationship to our national heritage, the braaivleis. And in semantic terms we do. We coined the term and it's arguably the best description for the wondrous effect on the spirits of a lovely piece of meat gently sizzling on an outdoor grill. But have we ever descended into a full-scale political faribel — with parliament caught in a right old mess over the true import of the barbecue? No, we have not...
