SA model, aged 11, will be strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week
Chance encounter with beauty queen helps Gizelle get a bite of the Big Apple
11 September 2022 - 00:04 By Jen Su
She’s only 11 but local model Gizelle Ahlers is poised to take to the catwalk on Sunday at New York Fashion Week (NYFW)...
SA model, aged 11, will be strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week
Chance encounter with beauty queen helps Gizelle get a bite of the Big Apple
She’s only 11 but local model Gizelle Ahlers is poised to take to the catwalk on Sunday at New York Fashion Week (NYFW)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos