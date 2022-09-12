×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

These Samsung smartphones can take your business to the next level

From corporate to influencer work, the Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 5G cameras are all-purpose sensors for harvesting data, augmented reality and quick data entry

12 September 2022 - 12:08
Sponsored
The ultra-wide camera on the Galaxy A53 5G gives you an excellent viewing angle.
The ultra-wide camera on the Galaxy A53 5G gives you an excellent viewing angle.
Image: Supplied

From making calls and connecting to the internet to accessing files and important data, who knew your smartphone could be one of the most useful business tools?

The pro-grade cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are proving the point — in the best ways.

A lot of businesspeople can use these advanced smartphone cameras as all-purpose sensors for harvesting data, augmented reality, quick data entry and much more. 

A better view of your business

The multi-lens camera on these devices offers a next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful features from the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy A53 5G gives you crisper, clearer shots with the 64 megapixels (MP) optical image stabilisation system (OIS) main camera, which has video digital image stabilisation technology. The Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP OIS version that records your videos smoothly and captures finer details, even in low light. 

The ultra-wide camera on these smartphones, 8MP for the Galaxy A33 5G and 12MP for the Galaxy A53 5G, give you a superlative viewing angle, while the depth camera, set at 2MP for the Galaxy A33 5G and 5MP for the Galaxy A53 5G, analyses every scene — in a dark or light environment — for a better image.

The Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP OIS version that records your videos smoothly and captures finer details, even in low light.
The Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP OIS version that records your videos smoothly and captures finer details, even in low light.
Image: Supplied

The front cameras are perfect for those important influencer selfies, boasting a 13MP function on the Galaxy A33 5G, while the Galaxy A53 5G gives you an impressive 32MP with each photo. 

24/7 success

From typing quick notes in a dark conference room to on-the-go stories for your social media followers — it’s always handy to have a camera that can adapt to your every location. 

The improved night mode function automatically synthesises up to 12 images at once, so your night photos look brighter, with less noise. The Galaxy A series’ frame rate is also automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos. Coupled with Galaxy’s signature artificial intelligence camera, expansive and smooth display — you never have to miss the opportunity to shoot your shot.  

The power to do more

Both the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G come with an octa-core power processor for enhanced multitasking. With bokeh effects and dual lenses, you can blur out the background and focus on the details that bring life from the frame.

You can also seamlessly pair all these innovative features with a battery that lasts up to an average of two days. The battery has built-in Samsung Knox defence-grade security, 128GB of internal storage plus support for a 1TB microSD card. It’s easy to see why the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G devices could be an integral part of your business. 

A price that means business

The Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6,999, with the expanded capabilities of the Galaxy A53 5G for only R8,499. Prices may vary per retailer.

This article was paid for by Samsung.

ALSO READ:

Tech SMEs can serve customers in remote areas, thanks to Samsung SA

SPONSORED | With its accredited service centre programme, Entrepreneurs receive grant funding and access to Samsung’s service repair network
Business Times
4 months ago

Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ camera tech set to eclipse other smartphones

SPONSORED | The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra boast 'Nightography', a rule-breaking innovation that ensures night-time photos and videos come out ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Samsung sets a new standard in epic with Galaxy S22 series of smartphones

SPONSORED | The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra merges the best features of the brand's Note and S series into one incredible device
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | It was a Quantam leap of faith to catch a minibus taxi from ... Lifestyle
  2. SA model, aged 11, will be strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Mam’Mkhize shows us how to Insta Lifestyle
  4. ‘It’s a big thing, you’ve woken up and there’s another day to live’ Lifestyle
  5. Harry’s children entitled to prince, princess titles, but will they use them? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'