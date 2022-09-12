These Samsung smartphones can take your business to the next level

From making calls and connecting to the internet to accessing files and important data, who knew your smartphone could be one of the most useful business tools?

The pro-grade cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are proving the point — in the best ways.

A lot of businesspeople can use these advanced smartphone cameras as all-purpose sensors for harvesting data, augmented reality, quick data entry and much more.

A better view of your business

The multi-lens camera on these devices offers a next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful features from the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy A53 5G gives you crisper, clearer shots with the 64 megapixels (MP) optical image stabilisation system (OIS) main camera, which has video digital image stabilisation technology. The Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP OIS version that records your videos smoothly and captures finer details, even in low light.

The ultra-wide camera on these smartphones, 8MP for the Galaxy A33 5G and 12MP for the Galaxy A53 5G, give you a superlative viewing angle, while the depth camera, set at 2MP for the Galaxy A33 5G and 5MP for the Galaxy A53 5G, analyses every scene — in a dark or light environment — for a better image.