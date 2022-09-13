'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' top the Emmy awards

Host and “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson kept a celebratory tone throughout the show, saying it was a time to appreciate one of the world's favourite pastimes.

“What would we do without television, read books?” he joked, before joining dance numbers to theme songs ranging from classic sitcom “Friends” to current sci-fi hit “Stranger Things.”

Winners largely steered clear of politics or world events. One exception was “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong, who joked that it was a big week for “successions,” referring to King Charles taking over the British throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is. We’ll leave that to other people,” Armstrong said.

British “Lasso” actor Goldstein, who plays foul-mouthed but soft-hearted soccer legend Roy Kent, said he was going to try not to swear after his profanity-laced remarks were cut off in Britain when he won last year, preventing his family from hearing them.

Then he added: “Mum, Dad ... I f**ing love you.”

Singer Lizzo earned an Emmy award for competition series for “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The musician said that as a little girl she had always wanted television to feature “someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.”

“I'm going to go back and tell a little Lizzo something ... you're going to be that person,” she said.

Among other winners, Michael Keaton was named lead actor in limited series for playing a small-town doctor who becomes addicted to painkillers in “Dopesick.”

