This new smartphone's chic looks are as impressive as its many features

Taking inspiration from sparkle of diamonds as well as a vintage camera, the HONOR 70 5G, the latest addition to the global tech brands' N-Series line-up of smartphones, continues its legacy of superb design — and takes it to new heights.

Thin, sleek and stylish, the HONOR 70 5G has a front-rear symmetrical dual-curved design for an incredibly comfortable and balanced grip. At only 7.91mm thick and weighing a mere 178g, it's compact enough to slip into your pocket or the smallest of handbags.

That said, you'll want to keep it out and show it off as much as possible — especially if you opt for the signature Crystal Silver finish on the back panel; it features a geometric pattern that glimmers and sparkles like a diamond as the light changes, making it an eye-catching accessory to match any outfit.

For a more subtle glamour, the HONOR 70 5G is also available in matt Midnight Black. Both options feature silver accents.