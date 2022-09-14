This new smartphone's chic looks are as impressive as its many features
HONOR has once again upped its design game with the release of the stunning HONOR 70 5G
Taking inspiration from sparkle of diamonds as well as a vintage camera, the HONOR 70 5G, the latest addition to the global tech brands' N-Series line-up of smartphones, continues its legacy of superb design — and takes it to new heights.
Thin, sleek and stylish, the HONOR 70 5G has a front-rear symmetrical dual-curved design for an incredibly comfortable and balanced grip. At only 7.91mm thick and weighing a mere 178g, it's compact enough to slip into your pocket or the smallest of handbags.
That said, you'll want to keep it out and show it off as much as possible — especially if you opt for the signature Crystal Silver finish on the back panel; it features a geometric pattern that glimmers and sparkles like a diamond as the light changes, making it an eye-catching accessory to match any outfit.
For a more subtle glamour, the HONOR 70 5G is also available in matt Midnight Black. Both options feature silver accents.
Looking at the back of the HONOR 70 5G, you'll also appreciate the device's streamlined camera layout, which is an evolved take on the N-Series' signature dual ring design.
Paring homage to the Rolleiflex, an iconic twin-lens reflex camera invented in the 1920, it features a pair of jewel-like “rings” aligned to one side, and positioned one above the other. The top ring houses a 54MP SONY IMX800 Dual Main Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, and the bottom a 50MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Camera and a handy torch.
Flip this stunning gadget over and you'll note there's a 32MP Super Clear Selfie Camera on the front.
What you're probably unlikely to notice, however, is the bezels framing the 6.67″ OLED 58° Curved Display. That's because these have been slimmed down to a mere 1.51mm, giving the HONOR 70 5G a screen-to-body ratio of 93.27% — that's higher than any of the other popular smartphones on the market today.
Whether you opt to get it Crystal Silver or Midnight Black, the HONOR 70 5G is the perfect addition to the wardrobe of any style-conscious smartphone user — and its many industry-first features will impress you just as much as its chic looks.
Get the new HONOR 70 5G now
Now available for sale, this premium smartphone is also available on contract:
Vodacom: Pay R739 for 24 months, or R579 for 36 months, on a 1GB Red Core plan and you'll get a R500 accessory voucher as a free gift. Available colours include Crystal Silver and Midnight Black.
MTN: Pay R799 for 24 months, or R549 for 36 months, on a Mega Talk XS or Mega Gigs XS plan and you'll get a 20,000mAh power bank as a free gift. Available colours include Crystal Silver.
For more information about the HONOR 70 5G, visit Hihonor.com/za
This article was paid for by HONOR.