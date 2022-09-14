×

Lifestyle

WATCH | ‘I can’t bear this bloody thing’: Leaky pen frustrates King Charles

Clarence House staff, meanwhile, face job cuts as new monarch moves into Buckingham Palace

14 September 2022 - 16:28 By Angus MacSwan

King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.

Charles, visiting Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the UK to lead mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was greeted by cheering crowds and welcoming speeches before delivering his own pledge to the region.

Shortly after, when signing a visitors' book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, Charles reacted in frustration when a pen he was using leaked on his hand.

“Oh God, I hate this [pen],” Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. “Oh look, it's going everywhere,” Camilla said as Charles wiped his fingers.

“I can't bear this bloody thing ... every stinking time,” Charles said as he walked away. Speaking before he became king, a former aide said Charles could be fun, but was also short-tempered and demanding.

On Saturday, when signing documents in London, an irritated Charles gestured for aides to help when a pen holder on the table got in his way. When completing the documents on Tuesday he also used the wrong date, before checking with an aide. 

Meanwhile, it emerged on Wednesday that household staff who served the king while he was heir to the throne have been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move “heartless” before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.

Charles will move from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch's main official residence, Buckingham Palace.

A Clarence House spokesperson said operations had ceased and a consultation process with staff over redundancies had begun.

“Our staff have given long and loyal service and while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff,” the spokesperson said.

The Guardian newspaper reported that up 100 employees had been told they could lose their jobs, some of whom had worked there for decades. They include personal servants such as footmen, valets, dressers and cooks, as well as clerical staff.

Reuters

