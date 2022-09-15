×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Harry marks first birthday without beloved ‘granny’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince paid tribute to his first commander-in-chief and praised her for her “unwavering grace and dignity”

15 September 2022 - 16:20
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II pose for a picture in London on June 26 2018. Prince Harry is marking his first birthday without his 'beloved' granny. File image.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II pose for a picture in London on June 26 2018. Prince Harry is marking his first birthday without his 'beloved' granny. File image.
Image: John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters/File photo

Prince Harry on Thursday marked his first birthday without his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral on September 19.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, died a week ago at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by family. She was 96.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late monarch, with preparations under way for her funeral.

The Duke of Sussex, who's in England with wife Meghan, this week paid tribute to his “granny” for her service during her reign.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

WATCH | Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

“I cherish these times with you, and many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

He also praised the queen's “unwavering grace and dignity” and her commitment to duty, saying she was globally admired and respected.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now and both together in peace,” he said.

While there were no birthday wishes posted on royal family members' social media accounts, amid mourning for the queen, fans of the prince took to Twitter to wish the 38-year-old happy birthday, while expressing support for him and the royal family as they mourn.

Here are some tributes to the prince:

- Additional reporting by Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Harry, William to join Charles in following queen’s coffin on last journey from palace

King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals will join a solemn procession as Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken from ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets one exception

The disgraced Duke of York will only be allowed to wear his uniform during a second Vigil of the Princes.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany

The couple isn't expected to meet up with the royal family though
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets ... Lifestyle
  2. SA model, aged 11, will be strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week Lifestyle
  3. ‘It’s a big thing, you’ve woken up and there’s another day to live’ Lifestyle
  4. Pitch perfect: A dreamy tented escape in the heart of the Franschhoek Valley Home & Gardening
  5. IN PICS | Mam’Mkhize shows us how to Insta Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry