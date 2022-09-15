Harry marks first birthday without beloved ‘granny’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry on Thursday marked his first birthday without his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral on September 19.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, died a week ago at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by family. She was 96.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late monarch, with preparations under way for her funeral.

The Duke of Sussex, who's in England with wife Meghan, this week paid tribute to his “granny” for her service during her reign.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.