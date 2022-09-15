Harry marks first birthday without beloved ‘granny’ Queen Elizabeth
Prince paid tribute to his first commander-in-chief and praised her for her “unwavering grace and dignity”
Prince Harry on Thursday marked his first birthday without his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral on September 19.
The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, died a week ago at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by family. She was 96.
Tributes have been pouring in for the late monarch, with preparations under way for her funeral.
The Duke of Sussex, who's in England with wife Meghan, this week paid tribute to his “granny” for her service during her reign.
“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.
“I cherish these times with you, and many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”
He also praised the queen's “unwavering grace and dignity” and her commitment to duty, saying she was globally admired and respected.
“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now and both together in peace,” he said.
While there were no birthday wishes posted on royal family members' social media accounts, amid mourning for the queen, fans of the prince took to Twitter to wish the 38-year-old happy birthday, while expressing support for him and the royal family as they mourn.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
