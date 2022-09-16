Invest in your family’s future financial wellbeing with life insurance

The last few years have been a difficult economic period that has been financially taxing, making it harder to prepare for life’s eventualities.

But with proper planning and an appropriate insurance policy, you can ensure you’re financially covered in the event of death, disability or severe illness.

If you earn an income, life insurance is essential

Many people believe that if you’re young, you don’t require life insurance. The truth is that everyone who earns an income or has financial responsibilities should consider life insurance. The youth, like the elderly, have expenses that may need to be covered if something were to happen to them.

For example, if you recently purchased an apartment or house, you may require life insurance to pay off your bond if you become disabled or die. If someone is financially dependent on you, it’s important to make sure there’s a life insurance payout for them if something happens to you.

It’s a good idea to get your life insurance now rather than later. Insurance becomes more expensive as you get older and more likely to become ill. By taking out life insurance in your 20s, you enjoy lower premiums than if you took it out later in life.

Cover yourself and your loved ones

Having life insurance is an investment in the wellbeing of your family. It will assist your family in meeting financial obligations, allowing them to maintain a similar lifestyle in the event of your death or disability.

Most life insurance policies will pay out a lump sum if you die to help pay for your funeral, financially assist your dependants and settle debts such as a home loan.

Income protection benefits will pay either a lump sum or a monthly amount in the event of a disability. Severe illness benefits are typically paid in the form of a lump sum to assist you in meeting any additional costs that may arise if you become seriously ill or injured.

Insurance isn’t a one-size-fits-all product

Everyone has different circumstances and needs. Fortunately, many well-qualified financial advisers can play an invaluable role in ensuring financial sustainability for your family by providing a needs-matched product that will perfectly protect you and your family — giving them peace of mind in the event of your death or disability.

Financial advisers must meet strict regulatory requirements and be licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and product providers. You have the right to ask your adviser for their credentials and whether they are an independent adviser or work for a specific product provider.

Test your knowledge

1. You should consider taking out life insurance if:

A: You’re over 40 years old

B: You’re married and have children

C: You earn an income that you or your loved ones depend on

2. An accredited financial adviser should:

A: Sell you a one-size-fits-all insurance solution, the same as he or she sells to all their clients

B: Advise you on what products best suit your needs and budget

C: Refuse to tell you if they are independent or work for a specific provider

This article was paid for by BrightRock.

BrightRock Life Ltd is a licensed financial services provider and life insurer. Company registration no: 1996/014618/06, FSP 11643. All rights reserved. Terms and conditions apply.

Answers