Painter, short-tempered, oldest heir to the throne: 5 facts about King Charles
As Britain and the world prepare to bid farewell to the UK’s longest serving sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, a keen eye is turning to her eldest son and successor King Charles.
Charles, 73, succeeded his mother to the throne after her death last Thursday at Balmoral Castle. She was 96.
He was formally proclaimed king on Saturday, even though he ascended to the throne immediately after her death, when he pledged “lifelong service” to his subjects. His coronation as king will take place at a later date.
Here are five facts about the new king.
1. OLDEST MONARCH TO TAKE THE THRONE
Charles is the oldest monarch to take the throne, and with a more than 70-year record was the longest heir to the throne. The new king became heir apparent at the age of three when his mother was crowned in 1952.
The previous record was held by his great-great-grandfather King Edward VII, who was heir for 59 years, according to the BBC.
2. ‘UNLUCKY’ CHARLES III?
He is the third monarch to assume the regnal name “King Charles”. Clarence House confirmed the new monarch would be known as King Charles III during his reign.
Charles I assumed the throne in 1625 as the second Stuart King of Great Britain, according to the royal family’s website.
“Controversy and disputes dogged Charles throughout his reign. They eventually led to civil wars, first with the Scots from 1637, in Ireland from 1641, and then England (1642-1646 and 1648). The wars deeply divided people at the time, and historians still disagree about the real causes of the conflict, but it is clear Charles was not a successful ruler,” the site reported. He was executed in 1649.
Charles II, the eldest surviving son, assumed the throne in 1660 after a tumultuous time for Britain. He reigned until 1685.
WATCH | ‘I can’t bear this bloody thing’: Leaky pen frustrates King Charles
3. FIRST BRITISH HEIR TO GET A DEGREE
In 1970 the current king became the first British heir to receive a degree. He went to Trinity College, Cambridge, to study archaeology and physical and social anthropology but later changed to history.
4. FIERCE ADVOCATE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE
Charles has been one of the highest-profile global proponents for protecting the planet in recent decades, from writing books and making speeches about nature to working with business to mobilise private finance to combat global warming.
5. PAINTER WHO IS FUN BUT ALSO SHORT-TEMPERED
Away from royal duties and campaigning, Charles is happiest in the garden at his Highgrove home in west England, or, like his late mother, walking and fishing in the wild estates of the royal family’s Scottish homes, where he also paints water colours.
He enjoys hedge laying and has written a children’s book, The Old Man of Lochnagar. He is also passionate about arts, especially the works of Shakespeare, opera and Leonard Cohen. In private, he is fun with a “wicked sense of humour” but also short-tempered and demanding, aides said.
