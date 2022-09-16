“Towards the end of the service, at about 11.55am, last post will sound followed by two-minute silence to be observed in the Abbey and throughout the UK.
The service will end with the singing of the British national anthem at 12 noon.
“After the service, her majesty’s coffin will be borne through the Abbey, returning to the state gun carriage for the procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner. Members of the royal family will again follow her coffin in procession.
“At Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to the state hearse to travel to Windsor. When the coffin reaches Windsor, the state hearse will slow to join a procession to be formed on Albert Road to travel via the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel, Windsor, for the committal service.
“The service will begin at 4pm, and alongside the king and his family, the congregation will be made up of past and present members of The Queen’s Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance will be governors general and realm prime ministers.
Finally, as the queen’s coffin is lowered into the royal vault, “the Dean of Windsor will say a Psalm and the commendation before Garter King of Arms pronounces her majesty’s styles and titles.
“The Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing. The national anthem will be sung at the conclusion of the service.
“A private burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening,” after which the queen will be buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
Queen to be buried with Prince Philip as full funeral itinerary is unveiled
Queen will be laid to rest in pomp and ceremony on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey
Image: Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried next to her husband of 73 years as the full details of her state funeral have been announced.
Britain's longest-serving monarch will be buried on Monday, September 19. She died last Thursday at her Scotland home, Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.
The royal family on Thursday unveiled the full itinerary for the day, confirming her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am British Standard Time (12pm in SA).
“A committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, will take place later the same day. The queen lies-in-state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, having arrived in procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon.”
The lying-in-state will end on Monday morning before the funeral.
“Elements of the state funeral service and the associated ceremonial arrangements will pay tribute to the queen’s extraordinary reign and her majesty’s remarkable life of service as head of state, nation and commonwealth.
“A vigil of her coffin continues by the king's bodyguards at the palace of Westminster. Each watch lasts for six hours, with individuals within those watches keeping vigil for 20 minutes.”
King Charles, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward will join the ceremonial guard for a 15-minute vigil on Friday.
The queen's coffin “will then be borne in procession on the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral” at about 10.44am (BST) on Monday.
“Following the coffin will be the king, members of the royal family and members of the king’s household.”
Charles will walk with Princess Anne, Princes Edward and Andrew, and immediately behind them will be Princes William and Harry, alongside their cousin Peter Philips.
According to Daily Mail, the royal wives will follow in a car.
“The procession will arrive at the west gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am where the bearer party will lift the coffin from the carriage and carry it into the Abbey for the funeral.”
About 2,000 people are expected to attend the funeral, including world leaders, monarchs and “almost 200 people who were recognised in the queen’s birthday honours earlier this year”.
The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, while the sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the commendation.
Ramaphosa off to the UK for British Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
“Towards the end of the service, at about 11.55am, last post will sound followed by two-minute silence to be observed in the Abbey and throughout the UK.
The service will end with the singing of the British national anthem at 12 noon.
“After the service, her majesty’s coffin will be borne through the Abbey, returning to the state gun carriage for the procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner. Members of the royal family will again follow her coffin in procession.
“At Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to the state hearse to travel to Windsor. When the coffin reaches Windsor, the state hearse will slow to join a procession to be formed on Albert Road to travel via the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel, Windsor, for the committal service.
“The service will begin at 4pm, and alongside the king and his family, the congregation will be made up of past and present members of The Queen’s Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance will be governors general and realm prime ministers.
Finally, as the queen’s coffin is lowered into the royal vault, “the Dean of Windsor will say a Psalm and the commendation before Garter King of Arms pronounces her majesty’s styles and titles.
“The Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing. The national anthem will be sung at the conclusion of the service.
“A private burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening,” after which the queen will be buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa off to the UK for British Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Harry marks first birthday without beloved ‘granny’ Queen Elizabeth
SA wants Ramaphosa to declare the queen's funeral a holiday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos