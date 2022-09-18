Humour

How to get ahead at work: Bend the knee or crawl up a dark alley

There are ways and means to fast-track your journey to the top — how you do it is up to you

Management in the workplace is based on a centuries-old human tradition. It's based on the premise that most people lack the sense to do what they’re supposed to do without being flogged. In this regard, we’re really not different from an ass pulling a plough. Even during the Paleolithic period when humans were preoccupied with shaping stones to bash each other over the head, hierarchy was a popular social set-up. Back then we had more straightforward methods of determining who the leader was. The more physically imposing you were, the greater your chances of ascending to leadership...