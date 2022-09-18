‘We Live in Silence’ and ‘We Insist!’: A film and an album reinterpreted

Artist Kudzanai Chiurai is set to present a new version of his open-ended film project, accompanied by a live reinterpretation of Max Roach's seminal album

In 1960 Max Roach, a jazz drummer and composer, had sunk into depression and booze after the untimely death of his collaborator, Clifford Brown, in a car accident in 1956. Roach had begun his career as a teenage prodigy in the founding days of bebop and made some of the greatest small group recordings in jazz history with Brown and their quintet. He re-emerged from his downward spiral as a fiercely political artist at the forefront of the struggle for equality for black Americans. ..