Five touching moments from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

On Monday, Britain and the world came together to bid a touching farewell to the UK's longest serving sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.
The queen was laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel with her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.
Her private funeral was preceded by a state funeral at Westminster Abbey which was attended by 2,000 people, including about 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries.
Here are five touching moments from the funeral.
1. CHARLES' HANDWRITTEN NOTE TO “BELOVED” MOTHER
King Charles III paid a final tribute to his mother with a series of personal gestures on her coffin. The 73-year-old laid a handwritten note on top of her coffin reading: “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.”
The note was placed amid a colourful wreath for the late monarch that Buckingham Palace said contained, at Charles's request, rosemary, English oak and myrtle, which had been cut from a plant grown from myrtle used in Elizabeth's wedding bouquet.
There were also gold, pink, burgundy and white flowers cut from the gardens of royal residences.
2. PRINCE GEORGE AND PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S FAREWELL TO QUEEN
Another moving moment from the dignified event was the inclusion of Prince William's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the funeral.
George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, were part of proceedings, following the queen's coffin up the aisle as it entered the Abbey. According to reports, Louis was left out as he is too young.
3. ROYALS WIPE TEARS DURING SOLEMN SERVICE
The funeral was bound to be an emotional occasion for many around the world, more so for the royal family. Various members could be seen wiping away tears throughout the hour-long service and holding on to each other for support.
Prominent among them were Prince Edward, the youngest of the queen's four children, who was captured wiping away a tear at the start of the service. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, also got emotional while King Charles, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were seen fighting back tears throughout.
IN PICS | Leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
4. BROTHERS REUNITE FOR QUEEN'S FUNERAL
Another touching moment was seeing brothers, Princes William and Harry, walk side-by-side behind their grandmother's coffin.
The two, who've been at odds since Harry stepped down from royal duties along with wife Meghan, came together in solidarity in the wake of the queen's death.
They first reunited for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle shortly after the monarch's death and were together again for a vigil beside the coffin before the funeral.
On Monday, they joined other senior royals in a solemn procession behind the coffin to and from the funeral venue.
5. QUEEN TO REUNITE WITH PHILIP, FAMILY AT FINAL RESTING PLACE
Britain's longest serving monarch will reunite with her “strength and stay”, Prince Philip, after a private burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel late on Monday night.
She also reunites with her parents and Princess Margaret, more than 20 years after the latter died.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
