×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Five touching moments from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen buried with husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip

19 September 2022 - 17:49
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey during her state funeral.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey during her state funeral.
Image: Marc Aspland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, Britain and the world came together to bid a touching farewell to the UK's longest serving sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen was laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel with her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

Her private funeral was preceded by a state funeral at Westminster Abbey which was attended by 2,000 people, including about 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries.

Here are five touching moments from the funeral.

1. CHARLES' HANDWRITTEN NOTE TO “BELOVED” MOTHER

King Charles III paid a final tribute to his mother with a series of personal gestures on her coffin. The 73-year-old laid a handwritten note on top of her coffin reading: “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.”

The note was placed amid a colourful wreath for the late monarch that Buckingham Palace said contained, at Charles's request, rosemary, English oak and myrtle, which had been cut from a plant grown from myrtle used in Elizabeth's wedding bouquet.

There were also gold, pink, burgundy and white flowers cut from the gardens of royal residences.

2. PRINCE GEORGE AND PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S FAREWELL TO QUEEN

Another moving moment from the dignified event was the inclusion of Prince William's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the funeral.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, were part of proceedings, following the queen's coffin up the aisle as it entered the Abbey. According to reports, Louis was left out as he is too young.

3. ROYALS WIPE TEARS DURING SOLEMN SERVICE

The funeral was bound to be an emotional occasion for many around the world, more so for the royal family. Various members could be seen wiping away tears throughout the hour-long service and holding on to each other for support.

Prominent among them were Prince Edward, the youngest of the queen's four children, who was captured wiping away a tear at the start of the service. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, also got emotional while King Charles, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were seen fighting back tears throughout.

IN PICS | Leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Leaders and monarchs from around the world gathered in London on Monday to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral of inimitable ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

4. BROTHERS REUNITE FOR QUEEN'S FUNERAL

Another touching moment was seeing brothers, Princes William and Harry, walk side-by-side behind their grandmother's coffin.

The two, who've been at odds since Harry stepped down from royal duties along with wife Meghan, came together in solidarity in the wake of the queen's death.

They first reunited for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle shortly after the monarch's death and were together again for a vigil beside the coffin before the funeral.

On Monday, they joined other senior royals in a solemn procession behind the coffin to and from the funeral venue.

5. QUEEN TO REUNITE WITH PHILIP, FAMILY AT FINAL RESTING PLACE

Britain's longest serving monarch will reunite with her “strength and stay”, Prince Philip, after a private burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel late on Monday night.

She also reunites with her parents and Princess Margaret, more than 20 years after the latter died. 

- Additional reporting by Reuters

MORE:

RECORDED | Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Queen will be buried together with Prince Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Lifestyle
11 hours ago

IN PICS | Leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Leaders and monarchs from around the world gathered in London on Monday to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral of inimitable ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, the last towering figure of her ...
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

Royals’ emotions for Queen Elizabeth show through ceremonial pageantry

Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives were ashen-faced as they followed her coffin to Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Monday, in a meticulously ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets ... Lifestyle
  2. SA model, aged 11, will be strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week Lifestyle
  3. ‘It’s a big thing, you’ve woken up and there’s another day to live’ Lifestyle
  4. Pitch perfect: A dreamy tented escape in the heart of the Franschhoek Valley Home & Gardening
  5. IN PICS | Mam’Mkhize shows us how to Insta Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...