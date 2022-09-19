Father William will join King Charles and other members of the royal family, all set to walk behind the coffin for the entire procession route.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte ‘to take part’ in queen’s funeral
World leaders and monarchs from across the globe will join thousands of mourners to bid farewell to queen
The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, will reportedly attend the funeral of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
The queen’s state funeral is taking place at 12pm SA time. It will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster. The sermon will be delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the commendation.
World leaders and monarchs from across the globe will join thousands of mourners gathered to bid farewell to Britain’s longest-serving sovereign and world’s oldest monarch.
Ahead of the service it was reported that Prince William’s children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will take part in the service while the youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, won’t be present as he is “too young”.
According to Daily Mail, the duo will be with their mother Catherine and Queen Consort Camilla in a car proceeding to Westminster Abbey rather than walking alongside other royals.
Father William will join King Charles and other members of the royal family, all set to walk behind the coffin for the entire procession route.
According to the site, the children will only join the procession on arrival at the abbey.
The service is expected to end at 1pm SA time and will be taken to Windsor for a “committal service” which begins at 5pm SA time.
Finally, as the queen’s coffin is lowered into the royal vault, “the Dean of Windsor will say a Psalm and the commendation before the Garter King of Arms pronounces her majesty’s styles and titles.
“The Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing. The national anthem will be sung at the conclusion of the service.
“A private burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening”, after which the queen will be buried together with her husband Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
