Antonio Banderas is a ruthless hitman with heart in 'The Enforcer'

With his exquisite emotional range, Banderas was the perfect choice to play Cuda. He said the character spoke to him on a deep level and this is reflected in his outstanding performance.

The turn of rapper 2 Chainz, aka Tauheed K Epps, as a crime kingpin is equally impressive, especially when you consider this is his first big-screen appearance. The musician said playing a badass came naturally to him and the only difference between what you see on screen and what happened on set is that the scenery in Greece was more beautiful to look at and there were no bullets in his guns.

Meanwhile Grigg, who has been dubbed “one to watch” in Hollywood, said Hughes’ playlists were a great help when creating her character. “It was super-useful to hear and feel the music.”

Apart from its incredible cast, The Enforcer boasts drama, thrills and action aplenty. And naturally, where there is action there are fast cars and epic chase scenes. Members of the film's stunt team have been praised for their talent behind the wheel and top-notch swamp-diving skills.

Catch The Enforcer in cinemas from September 30.

