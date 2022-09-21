×

Lifestyle

NBC to broadcast Golden Globes 2023 in one-year deal with organisers after diversity row

21 September 2022 - 10:48 By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway
The Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on NBC in 2023.
Image: Fred Prouser/Reuters

NBC will resume its live broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said on Tuesday, citing organisers' steps to address ethics and a lack of diversity among voters.

The Comcast-owned network said it had committed to airing the show for one year as part of an agreement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards. The January 10 show also will stream on Peacock.

NBC had cancelled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event after a backlash over ethical lapses among the organisers, the HFPA.

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in February 2021 found the HFPA had no blacks among its 89 members and raised long-standing questions about the behaviour of its journalist members, who were accused of soliciting favours from celebrities and movie studios.

The HFPA responded with a broad range of measures, including new ethics guidelines and the addition of new members and non-member voters.

The organisation admitted 103 new voters from 62 countries outside the US, bringing the total voters to 200.

According to NBC, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with members who are 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% black and 10% Middle Eastern.

“We recognise the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC,” Frances Berwick, chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks, said.

Nominations for the 2023 awards will be announced on December 12.

After 2023, Globes organisers can pursue other distribution opportunities, NBC said. 

Reuters

