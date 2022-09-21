NBC to broadcast Golden Globes 2023 in one-year deal with organisers after diversity row

NBC will resume its live broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said on Tuesday, citing organisers' steps to address ethics and a lack of diversity among voters.

The Comcast-owned network said it had committed to airing the show for one year as part of an agreement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards. The January 10 show also will stream on Peacock.

NBC had cancelled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event after a backlash over ethical lapses among the organisers, the HFPA.

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in February 2021 found the HFPA had no blacks among its 89 members and raised long-standing questions about the behaviour of its journalist members, who were accused of soliciting favours from celebrities and movie studios.