Lifestyle

WATCH | Adam Levine denies cheating on pregnant wife but says he ‘crossed the line’

Model claims she was in a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman

21 September 2022 - 13:00
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer

Musician Adam Levine has denied cheating on his wife, but admitted to “crossing a line” during a “regrettable period” in his life.

The Maroon 5 frontman trended earlier this week after a woman claimed she was tricked into a year-long relationship with him and shared what appeared to be text messages between them.

The Girls Like You hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday to set the record straight on the matter.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair. Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” he said in his Instagram stories.

Levine's statement comes shortly after it emerged that he and Namibian-born model Behati Prinsloo, 34, are expecting their third child together.

The 43-year-old rock star and model share two daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and four-year-old Gio Grace.

