The local price of Apple's top of the line watch, the Apple Watch Ultra, has social media users deep in their feels, with some calling it a “scam”.
The watch, which was announced earlier this month and releases on Friday in the US, is made out of titanium and has twice the water and element resistance of previous models.
The “ultimate sports watch” is aimed at athletes, adventurers and professional outdoorsy people. It has up to 36 hours of battery life, cellular and precision dual-frequency GPS.
While most of us won't tap into all its features, there is still a lot of excitement about the watch — until one sees the price.
It costs $800, or just more than R14,000, on Amazon and other stockists, but local enthusiasts will have to shell out nearly R5,000 more to pre-order it and will only receive their watch a week later than their friends in the US.
Apple reseller iStore this week advertised the watch at an eye-watering R18,900.
'It better be able to turn back time': Social media in meltdown mode over R19K Apple Watch
Image: Reuters
While some got their piggy banks out in preparation for the purchase, others caught serious feelings and questioned the cost.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
