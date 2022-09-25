Streaming
‘Blood Psalms’ is African fantasy at its finest
Filmed in SA in indigenous languages, this epic precolonial saga features nudity, witches, soothsayers and bloody Shakespearean-style succession battles
25 September 2022 - 00:00
When well-known producer Layla Swart approached her Yellowbone Entertainment co-founder and director Jahmil XT Qubeka about getting into the burgeoning TV space in 2019, the pair went to MultiChoice. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.