Streaming

‘Blood Psalms’ is African fantasy at its finest

Filmed in SA in indigenous languages, this epic precolonial saga features nudity, witches, soothsayers and bloody Shakespearean-style succession battles

When well-known producer Layla Swart approached her Yellowbone Entertainment co-founder and director Jahmil XT Qubeka about getting into the burgeoning TV space in 2019, the pair went to MultiChoice. ..