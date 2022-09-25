Lifestyle

Sex Talk

Dear Dr Yes ... how do I get the spark back into a dying fire?

Our relationship and sex writer weighs in on how to spice up a sex life that's fallen into the same old routine

25 September 2022 - 00:02 By Dr Yes

Dear Dr Yes..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meghan, Colman, Fanele Zulu: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets ... Lifestyle
  3. From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines Food
  4. WATCH | From following your boss to catching light in a jar: Load-shedding tips ... Lifestyle
  5. Five touching moments from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...