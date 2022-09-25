ES | ‘I paint with no intention’: Artist on ‘Read the Room’ exhibition
The Eastern Cape-born artist is showing at the Kalashnikovv Gallery in Braamfontein
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Bonginkosi Ntiwane
Immediately after childbirth, midwives monitor the mother’s vaginal bleeding. The blood usually comes in three shades of red. You’d think visual artist Yolanda Mazwana was attempting to capture this in her new solo exhibition given the prevalence of the colour in different tones in her paintings...
