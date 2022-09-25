Lifestyle

ES | ‘I paint with no intention’: Artist on ‘Read the Room’ exhibition

The Eastern Cape-born artist is showing at the Kalashnikovv Gallery in Braamfontein

25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Bonginkosi Ntiwane

Immediately after childbirth, midwives monitor the mother’s vaginal bleeding. The blood usually comes in three shades of red. You’d think visual artist Yolanda Mazwana was attempting to capture this in her new solo exhibition given the prevalence of the colour in different tones in her paintings...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Meghan, Colman, Fanele Zulu: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets ... Lifestyle
  3. From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines Food
  4. WATCH | From following your boss to catching light in a jar: Load-shedding tips ... Lifestyle
  5. Five touching moments from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...