ES | The power of five: You won’t go unnoticed in the new Audi RS3

25 September 2022 - 00:00
Last week Audi unveiled its latest RS3 in Sportback and saloon guises. Power is unchanged at 294kW, but torque has been bumped up by 20Nm, now 500Nm. Use the launch control function (which is basically foolproof) and the RS3 sprints from standstill to 100km/h in a supercar-chasing 3.8 seconds...
