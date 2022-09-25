Lifestyle

Motoring Review

Pure-bred or sacrilege? Ferrari’s tongue-twisting SUV is here

It was inevitable that Ferrari would go the sport-utility vehicle route

25 September 2022 - 00:00
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

Some years ago Ferrari's local handlers struck us off their list. We had politely declined a request to allow them to read a feature we did on their Carrozzeria before publication...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Meghan, Colman, Fanele Zulu: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Finding Fietas: a lost neighbourhood remembered in photos, fiction Lifestyle
  3. Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soirée Lifestyle
  4. From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines Food
  5. SEX TALK | Dear Dr Yes ... how do I get the spark back into a dying fire? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...