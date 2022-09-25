Finding Fietas: a lost neighbourhood remembered in photos, fiction
This once vibrant Joburg suburb, which never recovered after the forced removal of its non-white inhabitants, is part of a subplot in 'New Material' movie
25 September 2022 - 00:03
I feel as though my teeth are being pulled out one by one. I run my tongue over the spaces and I try to remember the shape of what was there. ..
