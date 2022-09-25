A-Listers
IN PICS | A Global Citizens gathering in Ghana
25 September 2022 - 00:02
From gin and French cuisine under the trees on the banks of the Blaauwbankspruit River, to tucking into seafood in a ritzy restaurant in Ghana’s vibrant capital nestling on the Gulf of Guinea, this was a memorable week on the social whirl...
A-Listers
IN PICS | A Global Citizens gathering in Ghana
From gin and French cuisine under the trees on the banks of the Blaauwbankspruit River, to tucking into seafood in a ritzy restaurant in Ghana’s vibrant capital nestling on the Gulf of Guinea, this was a memorable week on the social whirl...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos