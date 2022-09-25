Humour
Maybe Freud was onto something when he said it was all about coitus
The father of psychology believed that everything we do is informed by our insatiable appetite for sex
25 September 2022 - 00:01
I'm not sure why I have children. Asking me why I made kids is like asking Deontay Wilder what happened after Fury hit him with a KO punch. “I saw his fist come towards my face. I saw the canvas rising up towards me and next thing I know my haters in the media are shoving microphones under my nose, blowing my knockout out of proportion.” Perhaps the most prominent father of psychology is Sigmund Freud...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.