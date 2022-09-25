Humour

Maybe Freud was onto something when he said it was all about coitus

The father of psychology believed that everything we do is informed by our insatiable appetite for sex

I'm not sure why I have children. Asking me why I made kids is like asking Deontay Wilder what happened after Fury hit him with a KO punch. “I saw his fist come towards my face. I saw the canvas rising up towards me and next thing I know my haters in the media are shoving microphones under my nose, blowing my knockout out of proportion.” Perhaps the most prominent father of psychology is Sigmund Freud...