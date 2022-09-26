Old dogs, new tricks: research reveals how adults learn best

Most people who are 25 and older will do some form of learning after secondary school, whether it’s on-the-job training, workshops, informal classes or formal education.

Adult learning tends to follow the same approach as what we’re exposed to as children. But, while a chalkboard, worksheets and a person talking at the front of the room may be what many of us experienced in school, this may not necessarily be the best approach.

Promote the learning domains

Research shows that most adults learn best through a blend of activities that promote the three learning domains: cognitive, affective and behavioural.

Cognitive refers to knowledge (for example lectures and discussions) or a body of subject matter; affective refers to attitudes and beliefs (such as consensus-seeking activities); and behavioural refers to practical application (for instance role plays and simulations).

A good learning or training programme incorporates tasks that promote a combination of these domains, while including an adult’s prior experience and knowledge, thereby facilitating a more successful learning experience.

Adult learners’ experience

Unlike children, all adults come to learning with prior knowledge, whether from formal or informal education, or from life and work experience. As such, they tend to gain more from their studies or training when they can draw on their past experiences and knowledge, and validate their learning based on what they already know, as this adds greater context to the situation.

Most adults also tend to prefer learning through tasks, in the context of common tasks they need to perform at work or elsewhere.

Another characteristic of adult learners is that they need to be ready to learn. Though some are forced into learning or training, many choose to learn after they've become aware of a knowledge or skills gap that needs to be filled so they can meet their personal and/or career goals.

For both groups, though, understanding why something is important to know or do tends to be a core need. After all, the point of to learn something new or to become certified in a particular field.

For most adults, being able to apply new principles, skills or knowledge immediately makes their learning or training more effective. Thus, learning that has immediate relevance and impact on their job or personal life tends to be most appealing for adults.

So, how does this translate into learning plans?

Customised learning plans

It’s seldom effective, or reasonable, to have a one-size-fits-all approach to training for all employees in an organisation. Personalised learning and development plans based on what is most relevant to the individual — or a group in a similar role — tend to be more successful than a singular plan designed for all staff.

Learning needs to be customised to each person’s needs. Doing so involves careful consideration and discussion with the individuals to ensure that training addresses their actual needs and not their perceived needs. Thus, doing an effective needs analysis before starting training can save organisations money in the long run.

For adults who enroll privately for a learning opportunity, sitting down with a knowledgeable and experienced adviser to develop a suitable learning path can be just as beneficial as the needs analysis that an organisation would do.

So, whether you’re looking at learning programmes or further training for yourself or for a group of your employees, consider this: does it cater to how adults learn? Choose an interactive, experiential approach that meets your needs rather than just another chalkboard with a teacher at the front of the room.

Flexible study options to meet your needs

Wits Plus is the centre for part-time studies at Wits University in Johannesburg and offers selected part-time Wits undergraduate degrees, postgraduate programmes as well as business and language short courses.

Collaboration with Wits Language School, Wits DigitalCampus and Wits Online means that flexible study options are further enhanced and continue to expand to meet the changing needs of professionals and mature adults who require their studies to fit within their lifestyles and careers.

The Wits Plus portfolio of business-focused short courses and language courses can also be customised to be delivered in-company, for groups of employees.

Visit WitsPlus.co.za for more information.

This article was paid for by Wits Plus.