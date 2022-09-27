IN PICS | King Charles III’s new cipher unveiled

Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new cipher for Britain's new monarch King Charles III, which will replace the late Queen Elizabeth's one and gradually appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes.
Coins, banknotes and stamps bearing image of king will also begin circulating
Image: Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters
Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new cipher for Britain's new monarch King Charles III, which will replace the late Queen Elizabeth's one and gradually appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes.
Charles succeeded his mother on the throne after her death two weeks ago at Balmoral Castle, adopting the regnal name King Charles III.
On Monday, the palace unveiled the king's new cipher, CIIIR, to replace his mother's EIIR monogram.
The cipher, selected by the new monarch from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms, consists of the initials C and R — representing Charles's name and “Rex”, Latin for king — alongside a depiction of the crown.
Image: Buckingham Palace/Handout via Reuters
Image: Buckingham Palace/Handout via Reuters
“The decision to replace ciphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations, and the process will be gradual,” the palace said.
The sovereign's monogram will be used on state documents, by government departments and the royal household for franking mail, as well as appearing on pillar boxes — but only new ones that have not yet entered production.
The UK will also gradually see coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of the king being circulated.
