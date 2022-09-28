Adventure, pets, vets and chefs on National Geographic this summer

HED: Even the sky’s not the limit on Nat Geo

From survivalist Bear Grylls testing Hollywood stars in the wilderness, to wide-eyed conservationists in a new pan-African children’s series, to wild vets and comic pets, the range of shows on National Geographic and National Geographic Wild this summer is as wide and deep as the rivers in the latest Grylls adventures.

Academy Award-winning actress and Mighty Thor star Natalie Portman is the first celebrity to face extreme trials in the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which premieres on National Geographic on Wednesday at 9pm.

To “earn extraction” from remote wilderness areas (including frozen lakes) into which they plunge this season, the stars must demonstrate to Grylls that they have mastered the survival skills he taught them in high-stress situations.

“I really try to empower them with some skills and then get them to lead a whole bunch of the journey,” Grylls said in a virtual appearance for the National Geographic SA summer showcase. “A lot of these stars are in at the deep end, but that’s where the good stuff always happens in life, isn’t it?”

National Geographic lists another Marvel superhero Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings), actor Ashton Kutcher (Two and a Half Men), Oscar nominee for Little Women Florence Pugh (Black Widow), actor Anthony Anderson (black-ish) and comedian Rob Riggle (Holey Moley) as the other guests in The Challenge series.

“[They] are super capable, super competent, strong and motivated,” said Grylls, adding he is not scared to lean on their strength. “One of the key truths of the wild, number one, is always that together we are stronger.