Adventure, pets, vets and chefs on National Geographic this summer
HED: Even the sky’s not the limit on Nat Geo
From survivalist Bear Grylls testing Hollywood stars in the wilderness, to wide-eyed conservationists in a new pan-African children’s series, to wild vets and comic pets, the range of shows on National Geographic and National Geographic Wild this summer is as wide and deep as the rivers in the latest Grylls adventures.
Academy Award-winning actress and Mighty Thor star Natalie Portman is the first celebrity to face extreme trials in the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which premieres on National Geographic on Wednesday at 9pm.
To “earn extraction” from remote wilderness areas (including frozen lakes) into which they plunge this season, the stars must demonstrate to Grylls that they have mastered the survival skills he taught them in high-stress situations.
“I really try to empower them with some skills and then get them to lead a whole bunch of the journey,” Grylls said in a virtual appearance for the National Geographic SA summer showcase. “A lot of these stars are in at the deep end, but that’s where the good stuff always happens in life, isn’t it?”
National Geographic lists another Marvel superhero Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings), actor Ashton Kutcher (Two and a Half Men), Oscar nominee for Little Women Florence Pugh (Black Widow), actor Anthony Anderson (black-ish) and comedian Rob Riggle (Holey Moley) as the other guests in The Challenge series.
“[They] are super capable, super competent, strong and motivated,” said Grylls, adding he is not scared to lean on their strength. “One of the key truths of the wild, number one, is always that together we are stronger.
“When the stars get a chance to lead, the experience is super fun and their stories provide the beating heart of the show,” in his view.
Despite his fame, Grylls came across as down-to-earth, joking about keeping his holiday moustache for the next season.
The beauty of the wild locations — from the Costa Rican jungle to the canyons of Utah, the peaks of the Sierra Nevada and the Canadian Rockies — compares favourably with that of the bold and beautiful stars across the episodes.
Grylls said the rainforests are particularly challenging when it comes to safety. “When we plan a desert or canyon journey, I can kind of moderate the journeys to someone’s ability ... but in the jungles there’s so much unpredictability ... you’re not seeing stuff under the water and in the swamps, so you just have to be ever more mindful.”
Another show which enhances an appreciation of the wilderness in Africa is the new Team Sayari series, which premiered on Saturday on National Geographic Wild.
Atule Mazane, 13, and Khahliso Khonjane, 14, from the Western Cape, and Thandolwethu Fani, 15, from Gauteng are among the children presenting this pan-African series to promote eco-friendly behaviour and inspire the “next generation of conservation leaders”.
On their travels to wild and wonderful places they meet slithery, stinging and sleek wildlife. The field presenters — assigned on fun “missions” by a DNA-inspired computer and reporting into Sayari Base Camp in Kenya — interview local experts and National Geographic Explorers about science, nature and how to protect the planet.
The first show, for example, was about single-use plastic and how to curb pollution in oceans and rivers. Digital and outreach activities in Sub-Saharan Africa will expand its reach and each episode has great DIY activities for children to try at home.
The summer line-up on National Geographic and Wild has an abundance of favourites including Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered Showdown — not exactly a Grylls-style showdown, but his feats in the wild and on the fire are impressive to his fans. His daughter Tilly is one of the contestants taking on the multi-Michelin star chef.
BBQ master and Navy veteran Moe Cason is also back by popular demand, in World of Flavour with Big Moe Cason as he explores cultures and barbecue traditions around the world.
Critters Fixers (season two), Europe from Above (season 4), America’s National Parks, Tut’s Toxic Tomb and Lost Treasures of Arabia are among other premium natural history, historical and documentary shows coming up — which will be in high definition for the first time.
What better way to watch the world’s finest extreme athletes in a 10-part series Edge of the Unknown, by Academy Award-winning executive producers E Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, which premieres on Christmas evening.
Everyone has an adventurous spirit, said Grylls. “Adventure really is a state of mind. Adventure is how you approach everything in life, from your work to relationships, to the outdoors, to bringing up kids.”
The storytelling and landscapes of National Geographic’s content is sure to spark ideas among viewers for their next adventures, real or imagined, in history, land, sea and space. The sky is no limit.
