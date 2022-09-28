Alec Baldwin one of four possibly facing charges for ‘Rust’ shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin is one of to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western Rust in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said.

The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state’s finance board.

Investigators are focusing on the “many individuals” who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Carmack-Altwies said in a letter to the board.

“One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she said in an August 30 letter requesting additional funding to prosecute the high-profile case.

Four jury trials with each defendant charged under some variation of state homicide statutes are possible, Carmack-Altwies told the board during a September 20 meeting.