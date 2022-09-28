Lifestyle

Alec Baldwin one of four possibly facing charges for ‘Rust’ shooting

The Hollywood star has denied responsibility for Halyna Hutchins’s death

28 September 2022 - 13:00 By Andrew Hay
Alec Baldwin may be charged for the fatal shooting on the set of a US movie.
Image: Bloomberg

Actor Alec Baldwin is one of to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western Rust in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said.

The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state’s finance board.

Investigators are focusing on the “many individuals” who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Carmack-Altwies said in a letter to the board.

“One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she said in an August 30 letter requesting additional funding to prosecute the high-profile case.

Four jury trials with each defendant charged under some variation of state homicide statutes are possible, Carmack-Altwies told the board during a September 20 meeting.

The former public defender said her team faced “well-paid and experienced defence lawyers” from Los Angeles and New York and would need to retain a near full-time prosecutor, special investigator, media spokesperson and expert witnesses.

The finance board granted the district attorney’s office $317,750 (about R5.7m) in funding during the September 20 meeting after it requested $635,500.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins’s death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set.

His attorney Luke Nikas warned against assumptions Baldwin would be charged.

“The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff’s report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case,” he said on Monday. 

Reuters

