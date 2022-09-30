Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’ with only Charles, Anne by her side

30 September 2022 - 14:46 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth died of old age, according to her death certificate published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday.

This as it was confirmed that only her two eldest children, Charles and Anne, were present at the time of her death.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on September 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3.10pm (4.10pm SA time). 

Buckingham Palace released a statement just after 12.30pm that day to say doctors were concerned about the queen’s health and she would remain under medical supervision. Her death was officially announced at 6.30pm.

An extract from the entry of the late Queen Elizabeth in the Register of Deaths published by the National Records of Scotland.
An extract from the entry of the late Queen Elizabeth in the Register of Deaths published by the National Records of Scotland.
Image: National Records of Scotland/Handout via Reuters

According to the Daily Mail, most of the queen’s family arrived after her death. Princes William, Andrew and Edward, along with Edward’s wife Sophie, were en route at the time of her death as they “tried in vain to be at her bedside”.

All four arrived at Balmoral before her death was officially announced, while Prince Harry was reportedly among the last to arrive.

According to reports, Harry was told of his grandmother’s death just five minutes before the public was informed, but this was disputed by King Charles’s spokesperson, who told the site the public was only informed “after every family member had been informed”.

The queen carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as UK prime minister, just two days earlier.

The queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter Princess Anne on September 16. 

