‘Andor’, a prequel to ‘Rogue One’, spins out the Star Wars story

'Andor' takes the story back five years to follow the Rebel Alliance intelligence officer and the events that lead to the rebellion

In 2016, after starring as Rebel Alliance intelligence officer Cassian Andor in the franchise spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mexican actor Diego Luna and the film’s writer Tony Gilroy felt there was more to explore about the character of Andor than they’d managed to fit in...