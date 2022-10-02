Gardening

Friends of Garden Day share the glow of growing, no matter the space

Garden Day, on October 9, invites South Africans to show off their glorious, summer spaces. Here its ambassadors share the pleasure of plants

Water the flower beds, trim the hedges, prune the plants, and start prepping the al fresco party menu. Deck the tables in vases bursting with blooms, plan a picnic or just spread a blanket beneath a tree. This year’s Friends of Garden Day falls on Sunday, October 9, and invites South Africans to join in celebrating and showing off their glorious, summer-green spaces...