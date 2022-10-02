Interview

High-rollers, high finance and high energy in ‘Industry’ season two

Actors and writers on the changes in store in the Showmax finance-industry drama

Since its first season aired in November 2020, the real world has changed for the bankers and high-rollers who are the focus of HBO’s young hustlers in the high-stakes workplace of London finance drama Industry. As it returns to Showmax, Tymon Smith spoke to the creators and stars about what changes are in store for the characters and their journeys in the second season...