The king has retired, long live the king: an ode to the aesthete’s athlete

Exactly a week after the world learnt of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some dreadful news broke. In an eloquently worded letter printed on his signature RF logo, Roger Federer, the most beautiful tennis player to ever grace a tennis court, announced his retirement...