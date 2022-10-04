Lifestyle

IN PICS | New images from Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK tour unveiled

04 October 2022 - 11:18
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit. New images from their tour have been shared by a photographer.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit. New images from their tour have been shared by a photographer.
Image: Molly Darlington/Reuters

New images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have been released from their September visit to England.

Photographer Misan Harriman, who has taken images of the couple and their family in the past, shared on social media never-before-seen images of the duo before their appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

In one, the couple can be seen holding hands while smiling at the camera, while another black-and-white shot captures a side profile.

The duo conducted a whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany in early September as part of their charity work.

The visit kicked off with an appearance at the summit, where Meghan gave a keynote address in a striking red ensemble.  

A day later, they jetted off to Germany for an event marking the countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans.

Their tour was cut short the same day after news of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

She died at Balmoral Castle with her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, by her side.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Meghan hits pause on ‘Archetypes’ podcast amid mourning for the queen

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, according to ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany

The couple isn't expected to meet up with the royal family though
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’ with only Charles, Anne by her side Lifestyle
  2. Heritage, Hotstix Mabuse and a side of suitcase Lifestyle
  3. Coca-Cola makes a bold green move by switching Sprite to clear bottles Food
  4. ‘The Woman King’ is kick-ass and caring Lifestyle
  5. Friends of Garden Day share the glow of growing, no matter the space Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor