IN PICS | New images from Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK tour unveiled

New images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have been released from their September visit to England.
Photographer Misan Harriman, who has taken images of the couple and their family in the past, shared on social media never-before-seen images of the duo before their appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester.
In one, the couple can be seen holding hands while smiling at the camera, while another black-and-white shot captures a side profile.
The duo conducted a whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany in early September as part of their charity work.
The visit kicked off with an appearance at the summit, where Meghan gave a keynote address in a striking red ensemble.
A day later, they jetted off to Germany for an event marking the countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans.
Their tour was cut short the same day after news of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
She died at Balmoral Castle with her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, by her side.
