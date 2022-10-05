‘Sister Sister’ star Tia Mowry, hubby call it quits after 14-year marriage

Say it isn’t so. US actress Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.
The Sister Sister actress confirmed news of the shocking split in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.
In the lengthy post shared with her 10.9-million followers, Mowry said: “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different.
“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.
“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she said in the post together with a black-and-white image of her and Hardrict.
Mowry and Hardrict, 42, are parents to 11-year-old Cree and four-year-old Cairo.
Mowry, 44, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to TMZ, and is asking for “joint physical and legal custody of their two children”.
The two were married with a prenup, it was reported.
Image: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO
