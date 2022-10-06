Miso said it took five years to develop Flippy and recently made it commercially available.
The robot's name comes from Flippy, an earlier robot designed to flip burgers. But once Miso's team finished that machine, they realised there was a much tighter bottleneck at the fry station, particularly late at night.
Bell said Flippy 2 makes a splash — at first.
“When we put a robot into a location, the customers that come up and order, they all take pictures, they take videos, they ask a bunch of questions. And then the second time they come in they seem not to even notice it, just take it for granted,” he said.
Miso engineers can watch Flippy 2 robots working in real time on a big screen, enabling them to help troubleshoot any problems that crop up. A number of restaurant chains have adopted the robotic fry cook, including Jack in the Box in San Diego, White Castle in the Midwest and CaliBurger on the West Coast, Bell said.
Three other big US fast-food chains have put Flippy 2 to work, but Bell said they're hesitant to advertise because of sensitivities about perceptions that robots are taking jobs away from humans.
“The task humans are most happy to offload are tasks like the fry station. They're delighted to have the help so they can do other things.”
Miso Robotics has about 90 engineers who tinker with prototypes or work on computer code. One of its next projects is Sippy, a drink-making robot which will take an order from a customer, pour drinks, put lids on them, insert a straw and group them together.
Bell said some day people will “walk into a restaurant and look at a robot and say, 'Hey, remember the old days when humans used to do that kind of thing?’
“And those days ... it's coming. ... It's just a matter of ... how quick.”
Reuters
Robots are making French fries faster, better than humans
Fast-food French fries and onion rings are going hi-tech
Image: Sandra Stojanovic/REUTERS TV
Fast-food French fries and onion rings are going hi-tech, thanks to a company in Southern California.
Miso Robotics in Pasadena has started rolling out its Flippy 2 robot, which automates the process of deep frying potatoes, onions and other foods.
A big robotic arm like those in vehicle plants — directed by cameras and artificial intelligence — takes frozen French fries and other foods out of a freezer, dips them into hot oil, and deposits the ready-to-serve product into a tray.
Flippy 2 can cook several meals with different recipes simultaneously, reducing the need for catering staff and, says Miso, speed up order delivery at drive-through windows.
“When an order comes in through the restaurant system it automatically spits out the instructions to Flippy,” Miso CEO Mike Bell said in an interview.
“It does it faster or more accurately, more reliably and happier than most humans do it.”
RECIPE | Make crispy polenta fries from inspirational air fryer cookbook
Serve and save: family meal recipes that cost just under R100
Miso said it took five years to develop Flippy and recently made it commercially available.
The robot's name comes from Flippy, an earlier robot designed to flip burgers. But once Miso's team finished that machine, they realised there was a much tighter bottleneck at the fry station, particularly late at night.
Bell said Flippy 2 makes a splash — at first.
“When we put a robot into a location, the customers that come up and order, they all take pictures, they take videos, they ask a bunch of questions. And then the second time they come in they seem not to even notice it, just take it for granted,” he said.
Miso engineers can watch Flippy 2 robots working in real time on a big screen, enabling them to help troubleshoot any problems that crop up. A number of restaurant chains have adopted the robotic fry cook, including Jack in the Box in San Diego, White Castle in the Midwest and CaliBurger on the West Coast, Bell said.
Three other big US fast-food chains have put Flippy 2 to work, but Bell said they're hesitant to advertise because of sensitivities about perceptions that robots are taking jobs away from humans.
“The task humans are most happy to offload are tasks like the fry station. They're delighted to have the help so they can do other things.”
Miso Robotics has about 90 engineers who tinker with prototypes or work on computer code. One of its next projects is Sippy, a drink-making robot which will take an order from a customer, pour drinks, put lids on them, insert a straw and group them together.
Bell said some day people will “walk into a restaurant and look at a robot and say, 'Hey, remember the old days when humans used to do that kind of thing?’
“And those days ... it's coming. ... It's just a matter of ... how quick.”
Reuters
SEE MORE:
Meet Erica, she’s having a laugh. Robots paint, then laugh, what’s next?
Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
RECIPES | Be inspired by ‘the magic of Jan’ with these three dishes
RECIPES | Three tasty dishes from celeb chef Zola Nene's new cookbook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos