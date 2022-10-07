Adidas has been partnering with West since 2013, CNBC said.
“Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history,” the company said.
“We also recognise that successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.”
Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review
Image: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga
German sporting goods maker Adidas has said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.
“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the product during this period,” the company said.
CNBC, which first reported the news, said West had been publicly critical of Adidas and its CEO and told the broadcaster the German group was copying his ideas.
FASHION RETORT
Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian wore an Adidas jersey and Yeezy slides at her son Saint’s game after the company's statement was issued, reports the Daily Mail
News about Adidas putting the partnership under review comes less than a month after West’s lawyers sent a letter to Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain he was terminating his partnership with the company.
Reuters
