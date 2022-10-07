Why shouldn’t I cash out my retirement savings if I move jobs?

Moving to another job? Recently retrenched? As tempting as it may be to take a cash payout from your retirement savings when you leave a position, it's smart to hold on to it.

So, if you've been contributing to a pension or provident fund and need somewhere to keep your savings safe until you retire, you can use a preservation fund.

A preservation fund will help you stay on track to become financially independent in retirement and achieve the type of retirement you aspire to, says Jennifer Arendse, head of marketing at Discovery Invest.

Let's take a closer look at preservation funds and why they're so important:

What is a preservation fund?

Pension and provident preservation funds are retirement funds specifically designed to receive lump sum transfers from your employer's retirement fund if you leave your job with them. Usually, you can also transfer your proceeds from one preservation fund to another, subject to restrictions set by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) from time to time. This allows your retirement capital to stay invested and keep growing without interruption.

“Depending on how long you've been at a job, the amount of retirement savings you've built up can be a substantial amount. If you change jobs, you'll have to decide what to do with the proceeds of your investment,” says Arendse.

Can I access my preservation funds before I retire?

Once you transfer your retirement savings into a preservation fund, you're allowed to make one lump sum withdrawal before retirement.

This lump sum amount will be taxed, depending on the value of the withdrawal. So unfortunately, you may then lose a chunk of your savings to tax right away without the benefit of growth over time to make up for it, compared to if you only accessed your benefit when you retired.

“The number of people choosing preservation are low, largely because people don't fully realise the long-term implications of their decisions. It's estimated that when people have the opportunity to preserve their funds instead of taking a cash payout, less than 40% of them choose preservation. Not preserving is a major factor in people's inability to eventually retire comfortably,” Arendse says.