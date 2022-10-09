Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Ad folk or fashionistas, they just love arancini balls

While I was jolling with the ad agency set down in the Mother City, up in Joburg the hottest invite was the launch of Scotch & Soda’s new Sandton City store

09 October 2022 - 00:00

There’s no debate that advertising folk love a good party...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Return to the pleasure dome Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | A Global Citizens gathering in Ghana Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | And the winners are ... every single woman in sport Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Cape Town sneaks in to become one of Condé Nast's 10 best cities in the world Travel
  2. NOW: We need to help Vernon Koekemoer Lifestyle
  3. Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review Lifestyle
  4. SA actor Caleb Payne, 11, makes history with win at ‘Youth Oscars’ Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Toyota Corolla Cross gets sporty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city