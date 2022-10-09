Humour

Trevor Noah’s got a white girlfriend and everyone has something to say

Here's my experience: white, coloured and Indian women all want to drag a black man around the shops and boss him around, just like black women

I see that Trevor Noah was trending on social media because he is leaving The Daily Show. But also because he is reportedly dating some white woman I've never heard of. Don't read anything into that; I'm 50 years old. That means I do not know roughly 99.99% of the celebrities that everyone talks about...